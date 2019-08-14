Stones fell from Notre Dame’s ceiling after July heat wave

PARIS — Several stones fell from the vaulted ceiling of fire-ravaged Notre Dame after last month’s European heat wave, a French official said Wednesday, urging renewed stabilization efforts to prevent further damage to the iconic Paris cathedral.

The Culture Ministry official said the stones crumbled after temperatures reached a record 108.7 degrees Fahrenheit in Paris in late July. The official said heat quickly dried out the mortar that was holding the ceiling stones in place.

The damage is ‘‘not serious’’ but the 12th-century cathedral remains at risk of further damage — and possible collapse, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to ministry policy.