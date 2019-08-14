Swedish court finds rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault but orders no prison time

BERLIN — A$AP Rocky and two associates were found guilty of assault by a Swedish court on Wednesday but will face no prison time, capping a case that drew international attention — including from President Trump, who provoked a low-level diplomatic spat with Sweden after calling for the rapper’s release.

The verdict is likely to quiet the anger in the United States prompted by his arrest and detention following a street brawl in Stockholm in late June in which the rapper was accused of stomping on a man after throwing him to the ground.

Rocky had maintained that he was acting in self-defense, but the Swedish judge presiding over his case said the evidence did not support that claim. The judge did, however, conclude that the charges against Rocky were not as serious as presented by prosecutors and did not merit a prison sentence.