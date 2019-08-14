Thai court acquits Red Shirts of terrorism for 2010 protests

BANGKOK — A court in Thailand on Wednesday dismissed terrorism and other charges against 24 leaders of an extended street protest in 2010 that saw key areas of central Bangkok closed off and random violence that was ended by military force.

The Bangkok Criminal Court ruled the two-month protest by the ‘‘Red Shirt’’ supporters of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, during which 91 people were killed and thousands hurt, was ‘‘a political fight, not terrorism.’’

Thaksin was ousted by a military coup in 2006 after being accused of corruption and abuse of power. His allies won a 2007 election, but parliamentary maneuvering installed the rival Democrat Party in power in 2008, inspiring the 2010 protest that called for Democrat Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva to step down.