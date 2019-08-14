Trudeau Violated Ethics Law in SNC-Lavalin Case, Watchdog Finds

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada’s federal ethics commissioner found Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had violated an ethics law in his handling of a corporate criminal case — a conclusion that could imperil Trudeau’s bid for a second term a few months before the national elections.

In a long-awaited report, the commissioner, Mario Dion, said Trudeau had used his office “to circumvent, undermine, and ultimately attempt to discredit” the former attorney general and former justice minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould, breaking a long-standing tradition of separating the justice system from political interference.

Wilson-Raybould has accused the prime minister and members of his staff of improperly pressuring her to settle a bribery case against a major Canadian engineering company, SNC-Lavalin, with a civil fine that avoided a criminal conviction.