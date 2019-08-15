British government accused of racism over anti-knife messages on fried-chicken boxes

LONDON — An initiative designed to tackle Britain’s persistent problem with violent knife crimes is being described as racist by critics after the government began placing antiknife messages on fried-chicken boxes nationwide.

Critics of the campaign, announced by Britain’s Home Office on Wednesday, have said it leans into an offensive stereotype about fried-chicken consumers and targets a segment of the population that has been demonized by the knife crime trend.

The campaign will see more than 300,000 chicken boxes with the anticrime message distributed in fast-food restaurants across England and Wales.