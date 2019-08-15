fb-pixel

US seeks seizure of Iranian tanker in Gibraltar

Associated PressAugust 15, 2019, 32 minutes ago
British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard in July, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.
British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard in July, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. (Tasnim News Agency/via Associated Press)

MADRID — A newspaper in Gibraltar says the United States has applied to seize an Iranian supertanker that authorities in the British overseas territory were seeking to release from detention.

The Gibraltar Chronicle says the development means a last minute application by the US Department of Justice to extend the ship’s detention prompted the Supreme Court to adjourn its decision until later Thursday.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tanker was seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. It’s suspected of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, and its seizure deepened international tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Advertisement

The Gibraltar government says it is seeking to ‘‘de-escalate’’ the situation over the Grace 1.