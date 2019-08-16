Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

The UN Security Council met on Jammu and Kashmir for the first time in decades, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the world body said the session showed that people in the region ‘‘may be locked up . . . but their voices were heard today.’’ The Security Council took no action during the closed meeting, which was called for by China and Pakistan.

NEW DELHI — Hundreds of people protested an unprecedented security crackdown and clashed with police Friday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as India’s government said it was constantly reviewing the situation in the disputed region and the restrictions there will be removed over the next few days.

A heavy troop presence and a near-constant curfew and communications blackout remained in place in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir for a 12th day. The government imposed the lockdown to avoid a violent reaction to its decision on Aug. 5 to downgrade the autonomy of the Muslim-majority Kashmir’s autonomy.

Both India and Pakistan claim the Himalayan region, which is divided between the nuclear-armed rivals. The decision by the Hindu-led government in New Delhi has raised tensions with Pakistan and touched off anger in the Indian-controlled region.

Young and old demonstrators took to the streets in Srinagar, the region’s main city, after Friday prayers. They carried green Islamic flags and signs reading ‘‘Stop Genocide in Kashmir, Wake Up World.’’

India’s UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin insisted its recent actions on Kashmir were ‘‘entirely an internal matter’’ with ‘‘no external ramifications.’’ He rejected comments by Lodhi and China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun that Kashmir is an international dispute, insisting it is bilateral.

President Trump spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by phone and conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.