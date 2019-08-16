‘Not for sale’: Trump’s talk of buying Greenland draws derision

‘‘We see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer,’’ the Greenland government said Friday in a short statement. ‘‘Of course, Greenland is not for sale.’’

COPENHAGEN — President Trump’s idea to possibly buy Greenland for its natural resources left residents of the semiautonomous Danish territory amused, apoplectic, and in disbelief Friday, and received a chilly reception in Denmark.

The idea first sprang up last year, according to a New York Times report Thursday, when Trump joked about buying Greenland for its natural wealth during a meeting that spring in the Oval Office. Citing people familiar with his thinking, the article said he had repeatedly returned to the possibility, adding that the country, which is part of the kingdom of Denmark, also appeals to him because its location in the North Atlantic has security value.

His advisers were highly skeptical that a purchase of the world’s largest island could ever happen, but they agreed to investigate the possibility.

The report is likely to add a previously unexpected element to Trump’s planned state visit in less than three weeks to Denmark to meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Queen Margrethe II, and the leaders of Greenland and the Faeroe Islands. Greenland and the Arctic are high on the agenda.

Social media users were quick to exploit the report about the American president’s exploring the purchase of Greenland. One photoshopped a pompous-looking golden tower into a picture of Greenlandic villages with colorful two-story wooden houses. Another asked if Denmark could trade Greenland for Hawaii.

But at the center of the international contretemps, there was little to laugh about, politicians and residents said.

“It’s never nice to be treated as a commodity,” said Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a Greenlandic member of the Danish Parliament.

Greenland, a nation of 56,000, has a shared history with Denmark since the first Vikings settled there a millennium ago. If that relationship were to change, it would not be up to Denmark and certainly not up to an American president’s “impulse,” said Henrik O. Breitenbauch, an expert on Greenland and the head of the Center for Military Studies at Copenhagen University.

“You don’t just trade people and countries,” Breitenbauch added.

The speculation is that Trump, a former real estate developer, was keen on Greenland because he tends to see the world through a prism of acquisitions. And Greenland, located among both friendly and hostile neighbors, has everything a real estate investor could desire in terms of fresh air, direct access to the sea, an abundance of shrimp, cod, and halibut, and a backyard rich with lucrative minerals.

Nearby international sea routes allow for quick passage to all corners of the globe (when the ice permits). But the island’s population may see little to gain from exchanging the Danish queen as their head of state with an American president who has angered traditional allies by disparaging NATO and pulling the United States out of long-held treaties like the Paris climate accord.

“Greenland could choose to become Puerto Rico with snow, but I doubt there’s much interest in that,” Breitenbauch said, referring to the unincorporated US territory.

The country also has more pressing worries: Climate change has accelerated the melting of Greenland’s mile-thick ice sheet, leaving behind lots of sand. If the entire ice sheet melted, it would raise sea levels by about 20 feet, studies show.

In recent years, the Danish government has asserted its influence over Greenland to block Chinese investments out of concern for potential Greenlandic dependence on China. The Danish involvement has caused friction with Greenlandic leaders, who have denounced it as neocolonialism.

Although Greenland now has its own government with vast autonomy, its foreign and defense policies originate in Copenhagen, the Danish capital, as does part of its national budget: Greenland receives $740 million annually from Denmark.

Greenland has vital strategic importance to Denmark, but it’s also an integral part of Danish history and its self-image as a nation of explorers and sailors.

“It’s been a space for exploration, discovery, and part of the narrative of the creation of the modern Danish nation,” Breitenbauch said. “We would become a much more parochial part of Europe without.”

Though Trump’s buyer’s interest may have little foundation in reality, it does point to a sensitive spot in Greenland’s quest for independence: Where but from Danish taxpayers would it get 50 percent of its budget?

“There’s a discussion in Greenland about the cost of independence and how to pay for that,” said Rasmus Kjaergaard Rasmussen, an expert on Greenland and Arctic affairs at Roskilde University in Denmark. “Either they sell a lot fish, find oil in the Arctic region, find uranium or other minerals and tax them. Or they find a new Denmark, a new sponsor to cover the $740 million. That could be the United States.”

He added that while US sponsorship was an unlikely outcome, to even discuss it could help Greenland residents clarify for themselves where they could find a substitute for the millions sent from Denmark every year.

Martin Breum, the author of “The Greenland Dilemma,” said Trump’s idea is “an absolutely radical break” with settled foundations since World War II. “It’s questioning a power relation more than 70 years old,” he added. “When small nations wake up to the world’s superpower threatening to unroot that relation, it’s not something to take lightly.”