Police, protesters fill French beach resorts ahead of G7 summit

BIARRITZ, France — French police are setting up checkpoints and combing Atlantic beaches to secure the southwestern coast for world leaders coming for the G-7 summit.

Protesters, too, are setting up camp in towns near the Spanish border to prepare actions during the Aug. 24-26 gathering of major world democracies.

U.S. President Donald Trump will join host French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Britain, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy in the elegant resort town of Biarritz.