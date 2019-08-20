Worker at Britain’s Hong Kong consulate is feared detained in China

The apparent detention of the employee, Cheng Man Kit, a trade officer for the consulate, was striking in that it highlighted many of the fears that ignited the protests. The demonstrations began in June over a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, which critics said would put the city’s residents at risk of facing the murky judicial Chinese system controlled by the Communist Party.

HONG KONG — China appears to have detained an employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong after he crossed the border into the mainland, his girlfriend said, raising fears that Chinese authorities might be targeting travelers they suspect of supporting the Hong Kong protests.

Cheng, who is 28 and also goes by the name Simon, traveled to Shenzhen, the city immediately over the border from Hong Kong, to attend a business conference on Aug. 8 but did not return the same day, as planned, said his girlfriend, Annie Li.

He exchanged messages with her even as he was heading back to the border, aboard the recently opened high-speed railway that links Shenzhen to Hong Kong. “Passing through,” he wrote to her in English on WeChat, the Chinese message app, at 10:42 that night. “Pray for me.” As of Tuesday, he has not been heard from since.

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement on Tuesday that it was providing support to Cheng’s family and seeking further information from authorities in Hong Kong and in the Chinese province of Guangdong, which includes Shenzhen.

“We are extremely concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen,” the statement said.

It was not immediately clear why Cheng had been detained, if indeed he was. China’s police and judiciary routinely operate in secrecy, and security authorities in Guangdong did not respond to inquiries about the case.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geng Shuang, said at a regularly scheduled briefing in Beijing that he had no knowledge about Cheng’s disappearance. Asked again, Geng said, “I don’t have any understanding of this matter.”

It was also not clear whether Cheng had participated in any of the Hong Kong protests. But as they have intensified, officials in China have repeatedly blamed other countries, including Britain, for fomenting unrest, including in a 42-page document that the Foreign Ministry provided to The New York Times on Tuesday.

“Certain forces in the U.S. and Britain have deliberately ignored extreme violence in the illegal protests and attempted to beautify mobsters as campaigners of ‘freedom, democracy and human rights,’ ” it said.

Cheng, a Hong Kong resident, worked for the consulate’s branch of Scottish Development International, a trade and investment promotion office, according to friends and his Facebook biography. He holds a British national overseas passport, which entitles him to consular representation but does not allow him to work or live in Britain.

China does not recognize that status, which Britain created for Hong Kong residents before it returned the city to Chinese control in 1997.

Cheng’s disappearance, first reported by HK01, an online Hong Kong news organization, prompted calls for another protest, this time in front of the British Consulate on Wednesday evening.

“The Beijing authority wants to create a chilling effect,” said Michael Mo, one of the organizers, who knows Cheng. “It is a reminder that whether the extradition bill is passed or not, there are still ways that the authorities can find to harass you by whatever means.”

Li, Cheng’s girlfriend, said an immigration official had told his sister that he had been placed under administrative detention, in which suspects can be held for up to 15 days without court hearings or access to lawyers.

“Simon’s disappearance and detention without any reason will create panic among the investors and entrepreneurs globally,” Li wrote in a statement.

She said that under Chinese law, family members are supposed to be informed of where, when, and why a person is detained, to ensure his safety. Cheng regularly traveled to Shenzhen for work, she said.

“We just want Simon to come home,” she said by telephone. “We don’t want anything else.”

Chinese border officers have stepped up checks on people crossing the border from Hong Kong. They have begun routinely searching the phones of people who enter the mainland from Hong Kong, apparently to identify people sympathetic to the protest movement and to prevent photographs or other information about the demonstrations from spreading to the mainland.

Immigration and police officials in Hong Kong did not disclose any details about Cheng.

“This case is currently being handled by the regional missing person unit in Kowloon West,” a police spokesman, Kong Wing Cheung, said at a news briefing on Tuesday, referring to the neighborhood that includes the new high-speed railway station. He said the Hong Kong police had not received any notices about the case from mainland authorities.