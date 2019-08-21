Boris Johnson needs help from Trump, but not too much

Johnson, who spoke about Brexit with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, in Berlin, on Wednesday, will also meet with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on Thursday. But, while Johnson and Merkel both promised to try to work out a solution, the talks are not expected to break the deadlock that has poisoned and paralyzed British politics for three years.

And looming over it for the new prime minister is the vexing problem of President Trump.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, known for his bombast and outspokenness, began his first foreign trip as leader Wednesday walking a daunting diplomatic tightrope, ostensibly trying to pry Brexit concessions from stony-faced Europeans while keeping a wary eye on his domestic opponents with a general election possible in the fall.

Then it will be on to Biarritz, France, for a weekend meeting of the Group of 7 countries, where he will have to carefully calibrate his relationship with Trump, an enthusiastic backer of Brexit who is deeply unpopular throughout the Continent and among Britons.

Johnson, who has stepped up preparations for the possibility of a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, needs the president’s help if he is to strike a trade deal with the United States to cushion the economic effect.

But he can ill afford to appear too chummy.

“Johnson’s friendship with Trump and their joint admiration society is a liability for him with the Europeans,” said Julianne Smith, a former US deputy national security adviser now with the Center for a New American Security, who recently finished a fellowship in Berlin.

“The closer he allies himself with Trump the more difficulty he’ll have going forward with the Europeans, from trade to security,” she said.

Nor would a closer relationship be popular with large numbers of British voters who heartily dislike Trump, not least for his positions on Iran and climate change. Trump early on abandoned the Paris climate accord, and last year, he pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Britain, France and Germany still support. Trump is expected to try to draw Johnson away.

There is growing speculation that Johnson is aiming for a general election, said Charles Grant, director of the Center for European Reform, a research institute based in London, since his working parliamentary majority has dwindled to just one. But that presents other perils.

“If he is going into an election, he has to be very careful not to be seen as Trump’s poodle,” he said. The opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is already trying to disparage Johnson as “Britain’s Trump.”