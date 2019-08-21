Homeless children housed in shipping containers, English report finds

LONDON — Thousands of children in England are growing up in repurposed shipping containers, converted office blocks, and cramped rooms in hostels, usually far from their schools and family support networks, a new report by the children’s commissioner has found.

Official statistics show that 124,000 children in England are without permanent accommodation, an 80 percent increase since 2010. Yet those figures do not represent the hidden homeless, an estimated 92,000 children, who spend long periods of time “couch surfing” among different households, according to the study.

“Something has gone very wrong with our housing system,” said Anne Longfield, the children’s commissioner.