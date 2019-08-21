Iran-backed militias blame US for attacks on bases in Iraq

The rare and combative statement by the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces came after at least three mysterious explosions at their bases around Iraq over the past month. A government investigation, obtained by the Associated Press on Wednesday, found that one of the blasts, last week near Baghdad, was caused by a drone strike.

BAGHDAD — Iraqi paramilitary forces backed by Iran accused Israeli drones of carrying out a series of attacks on bases run by the militias, saying Wednesday that they hold the United States ultimately responsible. The militias vowed to defend themselves against any future attack.

American officials denied the United States had any role in the explosions.

Asked about the mounting speculation that Israel was striking in Iraq, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday struck his country’s traditional stance of neither denying nor confirming such operations.

‘‘Iran has no immunity, anywhere. . . . We will act — and currently are acting — against them, wherever it is necessary,’’ he said during a visit to Ukraine, quoted in the Times of Israel.

If Israel did carry out the bombings, it would be an expansion of its campaign against Iran’s spreading influence in the region. Israel is known to have struck Iranian targets in Syria on numerous occasions — as well as in Lebanon and Sudan in the past. But the last time Israel was known to have struck inside Iraq was in 1981, when Israeli fighter jets bombed an under-construction Iraqi nuclear reactor south of Baghdad.

The Popular Mobilization Forces’ statement was the latest sign of Iraq’s fragile government getting caught in the middle amid the tensions between Iran and the United States. Iran wields powerful influence over the Iraqi government through its support of the Iran-backed militias, which were a major force in the fight against the Islamic State group.

At the same time, Iraq hosts American troops and forces belonging to the US coalition fighting the Islamic State, which conduct frequent reconnaissance missions and occasional airstrikes.

There was no immediate comment from government officials to the militias’ statement, which appears to have been issued without prior consultation with Iraqi security forces — an embarrassing sign of how the militias operate independently.

The militia group said in its statement that it had information that the United States brought four Israeli drones from Azerbaijan to Iraq ‘‘as part of the US fleet’’ to carry out reconnaissance and targeting of militia positions.

It was not clear from the statement whom the militias were accusing of directly carrying out the attacks. But it said it holds the United States ‘‘ultimately responsible for what happened, and we will hold it responsible for what will happen as of today. We have no choice but to defend ourselves and our bases with the weapons at our disposal,’’ said the statement, signed by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the powerful deputy head of the group who once battled US troops in Iraq.

The militias warned they would consider any foreign aircraft flying over its bases without Iraqi government authorization to be ‘‘hostile aircraft that will be dealt with accordingly.’’

The most recent of the explosions came Tuesday night, at a munitions depot north of Baghdad. The deadliest, a July 19 blast, was blamed on a drone that hit a base in Amirli, northern Iraq, killing two Iranians and causing a huge fire.

A massive explosion on Aug. 12 at the al-Saqr military base near Baghdad shook the capital, destroyed several homes, killed one civilian and wounded 28 others. The base housed a weapons depot for the Iraqi federal police and the Iran-backed militias.

A panel created by the government to investigate that blast ruled out earlier suggestions that it was caused by an electrical short circuit or faulty storage of munitions. Instead, it said it was caused by a drone strike, according to a copy of the panel’s report.

The report did not say whom the drone belonged to.

Israel has long-range armed drones called Eitans capable of flying to targets in Iraq, 600 miles away, and returning home.

Such long-range drones can be huge and visible on radar. But Iraqi air defenses could have mistaken them for permitted flights, since the airspace is full of fighting aircraft and drones flown by the United States.

American officials said the United States has no evidence or credible intelligence that Israel was behind the two most recent blasts — on Tuesday or on Aug. 12. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the issue. They also said the United States was not responsible for any of the strikes.

The CIA, however, also runs its own clandestine drone program separate from the US military. The CIA declined to comment on the explosions.

Separately, Iran’s state TV reported on Wednesday that the country will unveil an Iran-made air-defense missile system.

The report said the Bavar-373 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system able to recognize up to 100 targets at a same time and confront them with six different weapons. It was set to be unveiled Thursday.

The system could be a competitor to Russia’s S-300 missile system.