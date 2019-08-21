Italy’s Democrats seek to ward off early vote and Salvini
ROME — Lawmakers in Italy’s largest opposition party, the center-left Democrats, huddled Wednesday to see if they could gather enough support in Parliament for a durable government and avoid an early election that could bring Matteo Salvini’s euroskeptic, nationalist League party to power.
Their maneuvering came a day after Giuseppe Conte resigned as premier, blaming Salvini’s break with his 14-month-old populist coalition as a calculated bid to trigger a national vote 3½ years early and become premier himself.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella will ultimately decide if a solid majority with staying power exists in Parliament for a new government that could win the required confidence vote.
Advertisement
Mattarella began talks Wednesday afternoon, starting with the heads of Parliament’s two chambers. He is considering whether there is sufficient support for a solid alliance to replace Conte’s coalition, which consisted of the League and the antiestablishment 5-Star Movement. He could also conclude it’s in the best interests of the country to dissolve both chambers of Parliament so a new election can be held within 70 days.
While Salvini awaited his scheduled turn, on Thursday, to have his say with Mattarella, he depicted any move to form an alternative coalition as ganging up on him.
associated press