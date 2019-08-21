Italy’s Democrats seek to ward off early vote and Salvini

ROME — Lawmakers in Italy’s largest opposition party, the center-left Democrats, huddled Wednesday to see if they could gather enough support in Parliament for a durable government and avoid an early election that could bring Matteo Salvini’s euroskeptic, nationalist League party to power.

Their maneuvering came a day after Giuseppe Conte resigned as premier, blaming Salvini’s break with his 14-month-old populist coalition as a calculated bid to trigger a national vote 3½ years early and become premier himself.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will ultimately decide if a solid majority with staying power exists in Parliament for a new government that could win the required confidence vote.