US military drone shot down over northern Yemen

Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement, ‘‘We are investigating reports of an attack by Iranian-backed Houthis . . . on a U.S. unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operating in authorized airspace over Yemen.’’

On Wednesday, a military spokesman for the Iran-aligned rebels, known as the Houthis, said on the group’s television station, al-Masirah, that an MQ9 reaper drone was brought down by the rebels’ air defense system late Tuesday.

CAIRO — An American military drone was shot down in a rugged patch of northern Yemen, said US officials and Yemeni rebels, immediately triggering accusations of Iranian involvement in a region where tensions between Washington and Tehran are growing.

US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss undisclosed details of the event, confirmed an American MQ-9 drone had been shot down.

The attack, the second such instance in three months, threatens to worsen tensions in a region that has become a battleground for the United States and its Sunni Muslim allies against Shiite Iran. On Wednesday, Brown said, ‘‘We have been clear that Iran’s provocative actions and support to militant and proxies, like the Iranian-backed Houthis, poses a serious threat to stability in the region and our partners.’’

In June, the US military said the Houthis had shot down a US drone with Iranian assistance. The attacks underscore the growing military capabilities of the rebels, who only a few years ago were mountain fighters with no access to armed drones or surface-to-air missiles.

Also on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said the Saudi-led coalition carried out at least five deadly attacks on Yemeni fishing boats in 2018, killing at least 47 Yemeni fishermen, including seven children.

The New York-based group also said that more than 100 Yemeni fishermen are being held in Saudi Arabia, some of whom have been tortured in custody.

There was no immediate response by the coalition, backed by the United States, to the allegations.

The rights group said it interviewed ‘‘survivors, witnesses, and knowledgeable sources about seven fishing boat attacks: six in 2018 and one in 2016.’’ Civilians died in five attacks carried out by small arms and heavy weapons.

It said the fishermen waved white cloths, raised their hands, or otherwise showed they posed no threat. In three attacks, coalition forces did not attempt to rescue survivors adrift at sea, and many drowned, the group said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.