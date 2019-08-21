NATO force says 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan
KABUL — Two US service members have been killed in combat in Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.
The NATO Resolute Support mission announced their deaths first, providing no details about what happened and saying that their names would be withheld for 24 hours until their families could be notified.
Later, a US official said the two died in combat from small-arms fire, without providing further information.
More than 2,400 US service personnel have died in Afghanistan since the US-led invasion in 2001 to topple the Taliban, whose government had harbored Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
Now, the United States and Taliban are in negotiations on an end to nearly 18 years of fighting — America’s longest war.
The United States formally ended its Afghan combat mission in 2014 but still provides extensive air and other support to local forces battling both the Taliban and an
affiliate of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a wedding in Kabul on Saturday.
