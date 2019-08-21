Uganda, Rwanda presidents agree to cease hostilities

KAMPALA, Uganda — The leaders of Uganda and Rwanda agreed Wednesday to reopen the border between the two countries following a summit mediated in Angola, ending months of tensions that raised fears of armed hostilities.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Rwandan President Paul Kagame also agreed to ‘‘refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other,’’ according to a statement issued in the Angolan capital, Luanda, at the end of the latest round of talks.

Rwanda’s government closed a busy border crossing with Uganda in February, stranding traders in what Uganda described as a trade embargo. Rwanda’s government ordered its citizens not to travel to Uganda, claiming they would not be safe.