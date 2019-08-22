Clashing statements expose rift in Iraqi paramilitary force
BAGHDAD — The head of Iraq’s paramilitary forces supported by Iran on Thursday walked back a statement by his deputy the day before in which he blamed Israeli drones and held the United States responsible for a series of attacks on bases run by the militias.
Faleh al-Fayyadh said the statement by his deputy, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, did not represent the view of the mainly Shi’ite militias known as Popular Mobilization Forces — or the view of the Iraqi government. Fayyadh’s statement alleged the attacks on the bases over the past weeks ‘‘were the result of an act organized by a foreign side,’’ but refrained from naming that side.
The statements highlight divisions within the paramilitary force, which is headed by Fayyadh but practically run by his deputy, a powerful military commander known for his anti-American sentiments. The militia group’s website published only Muhandis’ statement on Thursday.
Iraq’s fragile government is walking a fine line trying to manage its alliances with both the United States and Iran amid rising tensions between the two.
Iran wields powerful influence through its support of the militias, which are sanctioned by the Iraqi government.
