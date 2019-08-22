Clashing statements expose rift in Iraqi paramilitary force

BAGHDAD — The head of Iraq’s paramilitary forces supported by Iran on Thursday walked back a statement by his deputy the day before in which he blamed Israeli drones and held the United States responsible for a series of attacks on bases run by the militias.

Faleh al-Fayyadh said the statement by his deputy, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, did not represent the view of the mainly Shi’ite militias known as Popular Mobilization Forces — or the view of the Iraqi government. Fayyadh’s statement alleged the attacks on the bases over the past weeks ‘‘were the result of an act organized by a foreign side,’’ but refrained from naming that side.