Hong Kong charges 2 men over mob attack on protesters

Dozens of people were injured — including journalists, protesters, a prodemocracy lawmaker, and bystanders — when more than 100 men dressed in white shirts and wielding sticks and metal bars swarmed inside the Yuen Long train station in Hong Kong on July 21. On Wednesday, thousands gathered in Yuen Long to remember those injured in the attack and to call for swifter prosecution.

HONG KONG — The Hong Kong authorities said Thursday they had charged two men with rioting over a mob attack on protesters and passersby in a train station in a satellite town last month. The assault led to widespread criticism of the police for their failure to stop the violence and of prosecutors for the time it took to charge anyone.

No suspects were arrested in the hours after the violence. A police official said none of the men were seen with weapons, despite photographs and video of officers talking to men in white shirts holding sticks and metal rods.

In the weeks after the attack, the police arrested more than 20 people, including some who had connections with organized crime. On Thursday, Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch, sought to justify the apparent delay, saying that police sometimes do not make immediate arrests when they fear it could escalate volatile situations.

Police officials had previously acknowledged shortcomings in their response in Yuen Long, but had defended their overall actions, saying the need to send officers to other parts of the city had put strains on their response times. When Matthew Cheung, the No. 2 official in the Hong Kong government, apologized for the police response, some officers and police associations denounced him.

Lam Cheuk-ting, the lawmaker who was injured in the attack, said Thursday that many more should face prosecution.

NEW YORK TIMES