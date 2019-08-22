Iran’s president says ‘talks are useless’ in dealing with US

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president struck a muscular tone on dealings with the US, saying Thursday that ‘‘talks are useless’’ as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers crumbles further.

President Hassan Rouhani made the comment in a speech in Tehran during the unveiling of the Bavar-373, a long-range surface-to-air missile system that he described as an improvement to the Russian S-300.

‘‘Now that our enemies do not accept logic, we cannot respond with logic,’’ Rouhani said in the televised speech.