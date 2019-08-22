South Korea says it will scrap intelligence-sharing deal with Japan

Those ties had reached their lowest point in years after Tokyo imposed trade restrictions this month targeting exports to South Korea. Japan took further action against Seoul by removing it from a list of trusted trade partners, and South Korea responded in kind.

The South Korean decision against renewing the security deal — a pact the United States had pushed in part to ensure tight monitoring of North Korea’s missile activity — provides a barometer of the relations between Seoul and Tokyo, America’s two closest Asian allies.

South Korea said Thursday it would abandon a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a move that dramatically escalates tensions between the two countries and underscores the United States’ diminishing leadership in the region.

The flare-up punctuated decades of waxing and waning enmity between the two countries, which is rooted in Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula before World War II.

In recent days, there had been signs that the two sides were seeking ways to ease the strains, making the decision by Seoul a surprise to many.

During a major speech last week, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea sent conciliatory signals to Japanese leaders, saying that “we will gladly join hands” if Tokyo chooses dialogue.

The Trump administration urged Moon’s government not to abandon the agreement. Stephen Biegun, a US envoy, met with South Korean officials earlier Thursday.

Kim You-geun, first deputy chief of South Korea’s National Security Council, said the South had chosen to terminate the intelligence-sharing deal because the trade restrictions had “caused an important change in security-related cooperation between the two countries.”

Kim added in a statement, “Our government has concluded that it does not conform with our national interest to maintain the agreement.’’

Taro Kono, Japan’s foreign minister, called the decision “extremely regrettable.”

“The relationship between Japan and South Korea is in a very severe situation with the series of extremely negative and irrational moves by South Korea, including the decision this time,” Kono said in a statement. “The Japanese government will continue to urge South Korea to respond sensibly, based on our consistent stand over various issues.”

A Pentagon spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn, said the United States hoped Japan and South Korea would resolve their differences.

“We are all stronger — and Northeast Asia is safer — when the United States, Japan, and Korea work together in solidarity and friendship,” he said. “Intel sharing is key to developing our common defense policy and strategy.”

The collapse of the deal comes at a particularly sensitive moment in the region. North Korea has conducted six ballistic missile tests in about a month, and Japan and South Korea regularly share analysis about such tests with each other as well as with the United States.

“Our hope was that it would cut down the time that the United States had to play the middle man on intelligence sharing in a crisis,” said Kelly Magsamen, who helped work on the agreement when she was the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs in the Obama administration. “It’s absolutely essential. In a military crisis, such as a potentially hostile ballistic missile launch, we aren’t going to have time to play referee between Tokyo and Seoul.”

Analysts said that in the immediate term, both Japan and South Korea would be able to obtain important intelligence information about North Korean missile launches through the United States. But they noted that the South Korean withdrawal effectively prevented closer cooperation in the future.

Washington has long wanted both Seoul and Tokyo to work more closely to confront North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats as well as China’s growing influence in the region. US officials have made repeated appeals for South Korea and Japan to mend the growing rupture between them.

Under the Trump administration, those relationships have become more complicated. As it pursues an “America first” agenda, the administration has let alliances wane around the globe.

While President Trump and senior foreign policy officials have expressed concern about the growing split between Tokyo and Seoul, they have also said they will not play the role of mediator.

The end of the intelligence-sharing agreement “is an indictment of the fact that this administration hasn’t invested the resources necessary to build any solid basis for trilateralism in Northeast Asia,” said Ankit Panda, an adjunct senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists.

South Korea’s relations with Japan soured late last year when Moon’s government took steps to effectively nullify a 2015 agreement his conservative predecessor had reached with Tokyo over the so-called comfort women, Korean women and girls who were forced or lured into brothels for Japanese soldiers during World War II. The 2015 deal was meant to lay that painful issue to rest, and Japan accused Moon of tearing the wounds open again.

Matters worsened when South Korea’s highest court ruled that Korean victims of forced labor under colonial rule could seek compensation from Japanese companies.