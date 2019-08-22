Syrian asylum seeker convicted in stabbing death that set off riots in Germany

The Chemnitz state court found the Syrian man, identified only as Alaa S. in keeping with privacy laws, guilty of manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm for his role in the death of a German man, Daniel Hillig, on Aug. 26, 2018. He was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison; prosecutors had sought a 10-year term. The trial was held in the city of Dresden for security reasons.

BERLIN — A German court convicted a Syrian asylum-seeker of manslaughter Thursday over a stabbing last year that touched off nationalist and neo-Nazi rioting in the eastern city of Chemnitz and revealed the strength of an anti-immigrant backlash.

Advertisement

Defense lawyers said they would appeal the ruling.

A second suspect, an Iraqi man identified only as Fahrad A. whose DNA was found on the knife used in the killing, is being sought on an international arrest warrant. A third man, also Iraqi, was initially detained but released for lack of evidence.

Alaa S. denied participating in the killing, saying that he had left a nearby kebab shop only after he heard shouting outside and was then immediately detained by police. “I can only hope that the truth will be brought to light and a fair verdict will be reached,” he told the court in his final remarks before the sentence was read out.

His defense lawyers pointed to weaknesses in the prosecutors’ case, including the absence of his DNA on the weapon and confusing, at times contradictory, testimony from the prosecution’s main witness, a man who said he had observed what happened from a window about 150 yards away.

One of Alaa S.’s lawyers, Ricarda Lang, said the pressure on everyone involved in the trial was enormous, given the politics surrounding the case. “Someone needs to be found guilty, so calm can return to Chemnitz,” she told reporters, according to MDR, a regional public broadcaster.

Advertisement

NEW YORK TIMES