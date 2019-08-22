Tourist hotspot Barcelona sees a spike in muggings
BARCELONA — Robberies involving violence or intimidation have spiked sharply in Barcelona, one of Europe’s most attractive summer vacation destinations, Spanish police officials said.
Officials from the regional police force for Catalonia said muggings or street robberies that include the threat of violence have increased 30 percent since the beginning of the year compared with the same period in 2018 in the popular Mediterranean city that draws nearly 16 million visitors a year.
Those attacks, which often target tourists in the city, have sometimes hit foreign officials.
This week the Afghan ambassador to Spain was knocked to the ground by a group of thieves who took his watch, injuring his leg.
Also this month a FBI agent on vacation had his watch stolen in the center of Barcelona.
In June, a South Korean official died from injuries received when she was knocked to the ground when a thief riding a motorbike tried to snatch her purse.
Police director Andreu Martínez said Wednesday that police were working to halt the crime wave that had ‘‘generated a heightened perception of insecurity.’’
