Tourist hotspot Barcelona sees a spike in muggings

BARCELONA — Robberies involving violence or intimidation have spiked sharply in Barcelona, one of Europe’s most attractive summer vacation destinations, Spanish police officials said.

Officials from the regional police force for Catalonia said muggings or street robberies that include the threat of violence have increased 30 percent since the beginning of the year compared with the same period in 2018 in the popular Mediterranean city that draws nearly 16 million visitors a year.

Those attacks, which often target tourists in the city, have sometimes hit foreign officials.