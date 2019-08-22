World powers increasingly see icy Arctic as a hot property

When President Trump floated the idea of buying Greenland, it was met with derision, seen as an awkward and inappropriate approach of an erstwhile ally.

TASIILAQ, Greenland — From a helicopter, Greenland’s brilliant white ice and dark mountains make the desolation seem to go on forever. And the few people who live here — its whole population wouldn’t fill a football stadium — are poor, with a high rate of substance abuse and suicide.

But it might also be an Aladdin’s Cave of oil, natural gas, and rare earth minerals waiting to be tapped as the ice recedes.

The northern island and the rest of the Arctic aren’t just hotter because of global warming. As melting ice opens shipping lanes and reveals riches, the region is seen as a new geopolitical and economic asset, with the United States, Russia, China, and others wanting in.

‘‘An independent Greenland could, for example, offer basing rights to either Russia or China or both,’’ said Fen Hampson, head of the international security program at the Centre for International Governance Innovation think tank in Waterloo, Ontario, noting the desire by some there to secede as a semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

‘‘I am not saying this would happen, but it is a scenario that would have major geostrategic implications, especially if the Northwest Passage becomes a transit route for shipping, which is what is happening in the Russian Arctic.’’

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward an ambitious program to reaffirm his country’s presence in the Arctic, including efforts to build ports and other infrastructure and expand its icebreaker fleet. Russia wants to stake its claim in the region that is believed to hold up to one-fourth of the Earth’s undiscovered oil and gas.

Greenland is thought to have the largest deposits outside China of rare earth minerals used to make batteries and cellphones. China also sees the island as a port for shipping through the Arctic to the eastern United States.

It called last year for joint development of a ‘‘Polar Silk Road’’ as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative to build railways, ports, and other facilities in dozens of countries.

Trump ‘‘may not be as crazy as he sounds despite his ham-fisted offer, which clearly upset the Danes, and rightly so,’’ Hampson said.