North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast, South Korea says

SEOUL — North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North threatened to remain America’s biggest threat in protest of US-led sanctions on the country.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launches were made from the North’s northeastern Hamgyong province on Saturday morning.

The statement said South Korea’s military is monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. But it gave no further details such as exactly what type of projectiles North Korea launched.