Paris prosecutor opens investigation in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Heitz did not reveal whether his office had received any specific accusations against Epstein, but said in a statement that the investigation would aim to “uncover potential offenses” committed against any French citizens in France and abroad.

Rémy Heitz, the Paris prosecutor, announced the investigation after “exchanges” with US authorities, he said.

PARIS — Prosecutors in France said Friday that they had opened a preliminary investigation into the scandal surrounding disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in connection with possible offenses such as rape, the sexual assault of minors, and criminal conspiracy.

He said the inquiry was not targeting specific individuals, but would look into whether there had been French perpetrators.

One of the major figures linked to Epstein is Jean-Luc Brunel, a former French modeling agent, who has been accused by some of Epstein’s victims of procuring young girls for him and other abuse. (In 2015, Brunel strongly denied involvement, “directly or indirectly,” in Epstein’s crimes.)

Epstein also owned an apartment in an upscale northwestern neighborhood of Paris near the Arc de Triomphe. He killed himself in a New York City jail cell this month after being accused of sexually abusing and trafficking dozens of girls over many years.

It was not immediately clear how long the Epstein investigation would last. Under French law, prosecutors can open preliminary investigations, but must hand over to specialized magistrates many of the most serious cases involving crimes such as murder and rape. The magistrates, who have broad investigative powers, can place defendants under formal investigation.

But not all preliminary investigations reach that stage, and prosecutors can drop cases if they do not uncover firm evidence of wrongdoing.

Two French ministers — Marlène Schiappa, the junior minister for gender equality; and Adrien Taquet, the junior minister for child protection — said in a statement this month that Epstein’s death had left “many unanswered questions” and that it was “fundamental” that a French investigation be opened.

The ministers later clarified that they did not have knowledge of incriminating evidence against Epstein, but were merely seeking a “clarification.”