Iranian oil tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

DUBAI — An Iranian-flagged oil tanker pursued by the US amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington changed its listed destination to a port in Turkey early Saturday after Greece said it wouldn’t risk its relations with America by aiding it. Meanwhile, Iran sanctioned a prominent Washington-based think tank that led criticism of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers over its alleged ‘‘economic terrorism,’’ something the organization described as a ‘‘badge of honor.’’ The crew of the oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, updated its listed destination in its Automatic Identification System to Mersin, Turkey, a port city in the country’s south and home to an oil terminal. However, mariners can input any destination into the AIS, so Turkey may not be its true destination. (AP)

Germany

Thousands protest racism, bias

BERLIN — Thousands of people attended a protest against racism and discrimination in the German city of Dresden on Saturday, a week ahead of two state elections in the country’s east in which the far-right Alternative for Germany party is expected to make gains. Saturday’s ‘‘Indivisible’’ demonstration in Dresden — the capital of Saxony, one of the states that holds elections on Sept. 1 — follows a protest under the same title in Berlin in October. Organizers said the Berlin protest drew more than 240,000 people. News agency dpa reported that up to 20,000 people gathered for the beginning of Saturday’s protest, and organizers later said it drew at least 35,000. Those who showed up included Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a leading figure in Germany’s center-left Social Democrats, who said ‘‘there is a great willingness to show that we must do something’’ and stand up for democracy. (AP)

Italy

Singer’s 1st show since accusations

MILAN — Placido Domingo returns to the stage at the Salzburg Festival this weekend to perform for the first time since multiple women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment in allegations brought to light by the Associated Press. Two opera houses in the United States have canceled performances, but no European opera house has taken Domingo off the bill. Instead, some colleagues and venues there have come to his defense, resisting what they see as a rush to judgment. The 78-year-old Domingo has received the full support from Salzburg Festival management and his co-stars ahead of Sunday’s performance of Verdi’s ‘‘Luisa Miller,’’ in which the famous tenor will sing the baritone title role. Most of the 21 performances planned in Europe through November 2020 have been confirmed — including a gala concert to mark his 50th anniversary at Milan’s La Scala on Dec. 15. (AP)