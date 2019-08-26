Lebanon accuses Israel of second attack in two days
BEIRUT — An Israeli drone struck a Palestinian militia base in eastern Lebanon on Monday, Lebanon’s National News Agency said, the fourth time in three days that Israel has been accused of attacking Iranian-backed forces across the Middle East.
The string of attacks — only one of which Israel has claimed responsibility for — has heightened tensions and raised fears that what has so far remained a shadow war between Iran and Israel and their respective allies could escalate into a more direct conflict.
The strike on Monday hit the base of an Iranian-backed Palestinian militia, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, in the eastern Bekaa Valley. On Sunday, a drone exploded south of Beirut, shattering the windows of an office belonging to Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed group.
Lebanese politicians across the spectrum condemned the attacks and accused Israel of pushing the country toward conflict. The Israeli military declined to comment on either strike.
NEW YORK TIMES