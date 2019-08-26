G-7 nations pledge $40 million to fight Amazon fires

Other groups are contributing support for a region whose rain forests are a major absorber of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Earth Alliance, a new environmental foundation backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, is pledging $5 million in aid, saying the Amazon is one of the ‘‘best defenses’’ against climate change.

The international pledges at a G-7 summit in France included $20 million from the group, as well as a separate $12 million from Britain and $11 million from Canada.

PORTO VELHO, Brazil — The Group of Seven nations on Monday pledged tens of millions of dollars to help fight raging wildfires in the Amazon and protect its rain forest, even as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused rich countries of treating the region like a ‘‘colony.’’

The funds are widely seen as critical support but a relatively small amount for dealing with an environmental crisis of such scale threatening what French President Emmanuel Macron called ‘‘the lungs of the planet.’’

More than $1 billion, for example, has been paid into a fund to help the Amazon in the past decade. And major donors Germany and Norway recently cut donations to Brazilian forestry projects, saying Bolsonaro’s administration isn’t committed to curbing deforestation.

It was unclear how exactly the new money would be administered. Brazil’s environment minister, Ricardo Salles, said the aid was welcome and that Brazil should decide how the resources are used.

The international pledges came despite tensions between European countries and the Brazilian president, who suggested the West was angling to exploit Brazil’s natural resources.

‘‘Look, does anyone help anyone . . . without something in return?’’ Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro has insulted adversaries and allies, disparaged women, black and gay people, and praised his country’s 1964-1985 dictatorship. But nothing has rallied more anger at home and criticism from abroad than his response to the fires in parts of the Amazon region.

The Brazilian leader says he is committed to protecting the Amazon and prosecuting anyone involved in illegal fires, many of which appear to be to have been set in already deforested areas to clear land for farming.

But Bolsonaro initially questioned whether activist groups might have started the fires in an effort to damage the credibility of his government, which has called for looser environmental regulations in the world’s largest rain forest to spur development.

Macron said the Amazon, while mostly Brazilian, is a world issue and that his message to Bolsonaro is: ‘‘We cannot allow you to destroy everything.’’