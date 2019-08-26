Photos: Fires in the Amazon basin By Associated Press,August 26, 2019, 2 hours agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsAn Aerial view of burned areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil. (CARLOS FABAL/AFP/Getty Images)A fire burned out of control after spreading onto a farm along a highway in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, Brazil. (JOAO LAET/AFP/Getty Images)A patch of forest was cleared with fire in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in Brazil. (Victor MORIYAMA/GREENPEACE via AFP/Getty Images)Smoke billowed from fires in the forest in the Amazon biome in the municipality of Altamira, Para State, Brazil. (Victor MORIYAMA/GREENPEACE via AFP/Getty Images)A map from NASA Earth Observatory shoed active fire detections in South America (including Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Uruguay, northern Argentina and northwestern Colombia). (Joshua Stevens / NASA Earth Observatory via AFP/Getty Images)Smoke billowed from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil. (Victor MORIYAMA/GREENPEACE via AFP/Getty Images)Trees were destroyed after a fire in the Alvorada da Amazonia region, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil.(Leo Correa/Associated Press)An aerial view of burned areas of the Amazon rainforest. (LULA SAMPAIO/AFP/Getty Images)Smoke from a fire out of control on a farm along a highway filled the air in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south in the Amazon basin in Brazil. (JOAO LAET/AFP/Getty Images)View of burned areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)Smoke covered a section of the Amazon rain forest affected by wildfires. (Victor Moriyama/Getty Images)Cattle grazed next to a lone tree in a deforested plot near Porto Velho, Brazil. (Victor R. Caivano)/Associated Press)Charred trees stood after a forest fire in the Vila Nova Samuel region, along the road to the Jacunda National Forest near the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, part of Brazil's Amazon. (Eraldo Peres/Associated Press)A section of the Amazon rain forest that has been decimated by wild fires in Porto Velho, Brazil. (Victor Moriyama/Getty Images))