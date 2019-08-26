Police defend warning shot as Hong Kong divide widens

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police on Monday defended pulling out their guns and firing a warning shot during antigovernment protests over the weekend, and lawmakers on each side of the city’s political divide said the other side bears responsibility for the violence.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mak Chin-ho said one officer fired into the air and six held up their revolvers after protesters charged them repeatedly with metal poles, long sticks, and road signs on Sunday night.

‘‘Their use of force was indeed necessary and reasonable,’’ he told a news conference at police headquarters.