Iran’s Rouhani says no talks with Trump until sanctions are lifted

Trump said he was open to the idea if the Iranians were “good players.” Rouhani responded in kind.

His comment came a day after President Emmanuel Macron of France said he would try to arrange a meeting between Trump and Rouhani in the next few weeks, in an attempt to ease the strained relationship between their countries.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said Tuesday that he would not sit down for a meeting with President Trump until Washington had lifted all of its economic sanctions against Iran.

“In the relations between Iran and the U.S., we will not witness any positive development unless the U.S. abandons the sanctions and corrects the wrong path it has chosen,” Rouhani said during a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, according to the semiofficial Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Advertisement

Macron said at a news conference Monday at the conclusion of the Group of 7 summit that he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart to determine whether a meeting was possible, and the next day Rouhani put the ball firmly back into Trump’s court.

“The key to positive developments is in Washington’s hands,” the Iranian leader said.

The relationship between the two nations has deteriorated since last year, when Trump pulled the United States out of the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement and imposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

With European leaders trying to salvage the deal, Iran continued to abide by it for a year, but tensions with the United States have escalated sharply in the last few months, raising fears of a military clash.

Trump imposed a punishing new set of sanctions in May, in what his administration has called a campaign of “maximum pressure.” Within days, a series of attacks began on tankers in or near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that a third of all the world’s seaborne oil passes through. The United States blamed Iran for the attacks.

Advertisement

Iran also began to exceed the limits on uranium enrichment that it had accepted in the 2015 deal.

Trump sent additional military forces to the region. When Iran shot down a US military drone in June, he ordered, and then called off, strikes on Iran.

In July, British and Gibraltar authorities seized an Iranian tanker, which was then held for more than six weeks before being released. Iran said the ship had been detained at the behest of the United States, and in retaliation seized a British tanker, one of several vessels it has impounded.

A meeting between Trump and Rouhani would be the first face-to-face talks between American and Iranian leaders since the Tehran hostage crisis began 40 years ago. President Obama spoke to Rouhani by telephone in 2013.