Severe weather strikes Spain with extreme flooding, hail, and tornadoes
Parts of Spain looked like a scene out of Tornado Alley on Monday as tornadoes, hail, and flooding swept across the nation.
Hardest-hit was Arganda del Rey, a neighborhood about 10 miles southeast of downtown Madrid, the capital. The State Meteorological Agency issued an orange alert — level 3 out of 4 — for potential strong to severe thunderstorms. The agency says that corresponds to a ‘‘significant’’ risk.
A hailstorm reportedly lasted about 20 minutes, and nearly 10,000 lightning strikes were reported in a six-hour window, according to El Pais, amid storms that ground two metro lines in the city to a halt.
Exceptionally heavy rainfall turned Calle Juan de la Cierva, a historic one-lane street in Arganda del Rey’s Gran Habitat district, into a raging river. Videos showed cars and furniture carried by the rapids, the swiftly moving current sweeping away any objects in its path.
Meanwhile, tornadoes spun up in Campillos, a town in the municipality of Malaga in southern Spain. The tornadoes appear to have been landspouts, which form when small eddies of swirling wind near the ground are carried upward and are stretched by a growing storm’s updraft.
The same storm system that produced Monday’s severe weather had largely exited mainland Spain on Tuesday, the front set to clear the coast later in the day. Mallorca, however, was under a red ‘‘extreme’’ warning on Tuesday afternoon for heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding. The State Meteorological Agency warned that more than 3½ inches of rain were possible in one hour. The agency said additional heavy downpours were possible later in the evening, albeit less intense.