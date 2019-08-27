Severe weather strikes Spain with extreme flooding, hail, and tornadoes

Parts of Spain looked like a scene out of Tornado Alley on Monday as tornadoes, hail, and flooding swept across the nation.

Hardest-hit was Arganda del Rey, a neighborhood about 10 miles southeast of downtown Madrid, the capital. The State Meteorological Agency issued an orange alert — level 3 out of 4 — for potential strong to severe thunderstorms. The agency says that corresponds to a ‘‘significant’’ risk.

A hailstorm reportedly lasted about 20 minutes, and nearly 10,000 lightning strikes were reported in a six-hour window, according to El Pais, amid storms that ground two metro lines in the city to a halt.