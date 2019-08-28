China rejects US warship’s visit amid trade war tensions

The United States announced the denial in the same month that it said two US warships had also been denied permission to dock in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese territory. The latest denial, for permission to dock in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, was first reported by Reuters.

Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the Navy’s Seventh Fleet, confirmed the denial in an e-mail and referred further questions to the Chinese government. China’s Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

HONG KONG — China has denied an American warship permission to visit a Chinese port, the US Navy said on Wednesday, an apparent reflection of flaring trade and military tensions between the two countries.

The moves come as the trade war between China and the United States intensifies, and after nearly three months of prodemocracy protests in Hong Kong, a financial hub that is essential to the Chinese economy. Beijing has, without providing evidence, blamed the Hong Kong unrest on foreign “black hands” that it says are bent on fomenting an uprising in the former British colony.

Qingdao, along with Hong Kong and Shanghai, are ports where US warships have typically docked in the past. Such port visits have been common over the years, and combine diplomacy and public relations with much-needed shore leaves for sailors and Marines.

But China has occasionally denied the warships permission to dock, often at times of heightened tensions between the two countries.

“Whenever there are frictions, you expect this sort of thing to happen,” said Collin Koh Swee Lean, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore who studies naval affairs in the region.

Reuters said that the US ship was a destroyer, and that the last Navy ship to visit Qingdao was also a destroyer, in 2016.

Koh said that China may have denied planned port visits to Hong Kong earlier this month — by a US guided-missile cruiser and a transport ship — out of a fear that allowing them to dock amid antigovernment demonstrations could embolden protesters.

By contrast, he said, the latest denial was likely a response to the trade war, which is hurting the Chinese economy, the world’s second-largest.

Another likely factor, he added, was the Trump administration’s recent decision to move forward with an $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the single-largest of its kind in many years. China said in July that it would impose sanctions on US companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan, calling the move “a serious violation of international law and the norms governing international relations.”

But while the People’s Liberation Army probably wanted to make a public gesture of displeasure to appease nationalist elements at home, it also places a premium on maintaining military stability with the United States, Koh said. For that reason, he added, the Chinese army is unlikely to escalate its response any further — for example, by canceling some of the various military and maritime cooperation agreements that it has signed with the United States.

“At the end of the day, China doesn’t want to be seen as a pariah state,” Koh said.

Qingdao’s naval base, which opened in 1950, a year after the People’s Republic of China was founded, is among the country’s oldest and most strategically important. It lies about 1,000 miles west of Yokosuka, Japan, the site of the largest US naval base in the world.

The Chinese base, in the eastern province of Shandong, hosts the country’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and is the headquarters of the North Sea fleet, which operates in waters around Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

In April, China held a ceremony in Qingdao to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding.

“There must be more discussions and consultations between countries,” President Xi Jinping told a group of foreign naval officers at the event, in remarks carried by China’s official Xinhua news agency. He added that countries should not resort to “force or threats of force at the slightest pretext.”