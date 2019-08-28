Epstein Accuser Urges Prince Andrew to ‘Come Clean’ on Sex Allegations

LONDON — One of the women who has accused Jeffrey Epstein of sex crimes has issued an appeal to Prince Andrew of Britain to come clean about his relationship with the disgraced financier.

“He knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it,” the woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, said Tuesday.

She spoke outside a New York courthouse after an emotional hearing in which many of Epstein’s accusers spoke publicly for the first time.