Epstein Accuser Urges Prince Andrew to ‘Come Clean’ on Sex Allegations
LONDON — One of the women who has accused Jeffrey Epstein of sex crimes has issued an appeal to Prince Andrew of Britain to come clean about his relationship with the disgraced financier.
“He knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it,” the woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, said Tuesday.
She spoke outside a New York courthouse after an emotional hearing in which many of Epstein’s accusers spoke publicly for the first time.
Prince Andrew, the 59-year-old second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has faced intensifying scrutiny for his ties to Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell this month.
Advertisement
Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein’s, has been accused of witnessing and taking part in sexual exploitation of young women and girls during their friendship.
Giuffre said in legal filings in 2015 that Epstein lent her to Prince Andrew for sex on multiple occasions when she was 17. She has released a photo from 2001 showing Prince Andrew standing next to her with his hand around her bare midriff. A second woman, Johanna Sjoberg, said the prince posed in 2001 for another photo touching her breast while touching Giuffre’s breast at the same time with a puppet of himself.
The prince has repeatedly denied those allegations.
new york times