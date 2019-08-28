26 killed in fiery attack on bar in southern Mexico
COATZACOALCOS, Mexico — An attack on a bar in Mexico’s Gulf Coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 26 people and wounded about a dozen, officials said Wednesday, and they believe it was overseen by a man who had been recently arrested but released.
‘‘The criminals went in, closed the doors, the emergency exits, and set fire to the place,’’ President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.
Veracruz state police said the Tuesday night attack targeted the White Horse Bar. It advertised ‘‘quality, security, and service,’’ private rooms for $7.50 all night, “sexy girls,’’ and a pole dance contest.
It is located just off a busy commercial street in Coatzacoalcos.
‘‘This is the most inhuman thing possible,’’ López Obrador said.
‘‘It is regrettable that organized crime acts in this manner,’’ he said, adding, ‘‘It is more regrettable that there may be collusion with authorities.’’
López Obrador said local prosecutors should be investigated because ‘‘the alleged perpetrators had been arrested, but they were freed.’’
Governor Cuitláhuac García identified the chief suspect as a man known as ‘‘La Loca.’’
García said the man had been detained by marines in July, but was released after being turned over to the state prosecutor’s office.
In a statement, Veracruz prosecutors denied having released anyone, saying ‘‘La Loca’’ had indeed been arrested on two occasions but then handed over to federal prosecutors.
associated press