26 killed in fiery attack on bar in southern Mexico

COATZACOALCOS, Mexico — An attack on a bar in Mexico’s Gulf Coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 26 people and wounded about a dozen, officials said Wednesday, and they believe it was overseen by a man who had been recently arrested but released.

‘‘The criminals went in, closed the doors, the emergency exits, and set fire to the place,’’ President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

Veracruz state police said the Tuesday night attack targeted the White Horse Bar. It advertised ‘‘quality, security, and service,’’ private rooms for $7.50 all night, “sexy girls,’’ and a pole dance contest.