Suicide bombers hit Hamas police checkpoints in Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Two suicide bombers hit Hamas police checkpoints in Gaza City late Tuesday, killing three police officers and wounding three other Palestinians, security officials said Wednesday, in an uncommon attack from within the territory.
Two of the officers were part of the armed wing of Hamas, the Islamist militant group that governs Gaza. The group has been mostly engaged in cross-border clashes with the Israeli military. But at times it has faced internal opposition from more stringent Islamist militants aligned with Al Qaeda or the Islamic State group.
Eyad al-Buzom, a spokesman for Hamas’s Interior Ministry, said in a local TV interview that two suicide bombers had carried out the attacks at the checkpoints. He said that security forces were investigating the explosions and that a number of suspects had been arrested.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but local reports said the blasts were believed to have been the work of bombers aligned with the Islamic State group. Other officials said they believed the attackers were either Islamic State members or collaborators with Israel.
Fawzi Barhoum, a Hamas spokesman, said the attacks “only serve” Israel, describing them as “suspicious bombings” that harmed the armed struggle against Israel.
A spokesman for the Israeli military said he knew of no involvement by Israel in the blasts.
The Interior Ministry of Hamas declared a state of emergency throughout Gaza.
new york times