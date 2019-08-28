Yahoo Japan to end ivory sales after evidence emerged of smuggling to China

TOKYO — Japan’s biggest e-commerce platform said Wednesday that it would ban the sale of ivory, joining other competitors and putting renewed pressure on the Japanese government to ban the trade in what is now the world’s largest legal ivory market.

Yahoo Japan said it had made the decision after confirming multiple reports that ivory bought on its online auction site was ‘‘smuggled abroad and detected by foreign customs authorities,’’ in contravention of international rules banning cross-border trade.

The company, which is no longer affiliated to Yahoo in the United States, said the decision came after consultations with TRAFFIC, a group that monitors illegal wildlife trade, and its sister organization, the World Wildlife Fund for Nature.