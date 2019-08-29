Allies of British prime minister resign amid outrage over his suspension of Parliament

Elsewhere in Europe, policy makers were jolted by the move to suspend Parliament for five weeks, which some of them said brought Britain closer to a sudden, cliff-edge Brexit; that, analysts say, could spark food and medicine shortages.

The resignation of Ruth Davidson, who had been talked about as a future prime minister, and another senior Conservative in the House of Lords signaled rising worry within Johnson’s ranks that the move to suspend Parliament was sidelining Britain’s elected representatives during one of the biggest political crises in generations.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced defections by senior allies Thursday as a backlash built and opponents planned legal challenges of his decision to suspend Parliament to push his Brexit plans.

Some diplomats said they were increasingly convinced that Johnson was a brutally ruthless tactician who would stop at little in a risky gambit to force both Europe and his own rebellious lawmakers into a compromise.

The resignations came after protesters jammed streets in cities around Britain, including London, Edinburgh, and Manchester. Outside of Parliament, demonstrators chanted ‘‘Stop the coup!’’ A petition calling for the government to end the suspension quickly surged past a million signatures. Johnson’s adversaries promised to appeal his move in the courts. And Brexit opponents were strategizing about how to use their dwindling time in Parliament to halt the relentless move toward an uncontrolled break from Europe.

Johnson sparked a torrent of criticism with his decision to ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament for five weeks, dramatically shortening the time lawmakers have to try to block a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has said that Britain will leave the European Union by Oct. 31, with or without a deal. The majority of lawmakers in the House of Commons are opposed to leaving the bloc without a transition deal to smooth the way.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that when Parliament reconvenes after summer break on Tuesday, he would move immediately to pass legislation to keep the chamber open and to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

‘‘We will be back in Parliament on Tuesday to challenge Boris Johnson on what I think is a smash-and-grab raid against our democracy,’’ he told Sky News. ‘‘What we’re going to do is try to politically stop him on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down Parliament during this utterly crucial period.’’

Opposition lawmakers will have to move fast if they are to have a chance at success. Once Parliament is suspended, no later than Sept. 12, any legislation in the pipeline is killed off and lawmakers would have to start again from scratch when Parliament resumes Oct. 14.

In Davidson’s careful resignation letter, the charismatic leader avoided linking her move directly to Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament, instead focusing on family issues. But she mentioned the ‘‘conflict I have felt over Brexit,’’ and the British media quickly linked the departure to Johnson’s strategy.

Davidson’s departure after eight years leading the Scottish wing of the party is a major blow for the Conservatives, whose fortunes she helped to turn around in a part of Britain where the Conservative Party was for decades a toxic brand.

Davidson’s resignation came shortly after that of George Young, a former Cabinet minister who left his post as a government whip in the House of Lords.

The move ‘‘risks undermining the fundamental role of Parliament at a critical time in our history, and reinforces the view that the Government may not have the confidence of the House for its Brexit policy, Young wrote.

Johnson’s government insists they are not doing anything unusual and that it is normal for a new prime minister to suspend Parliament ahead of the queen’s speech presenting the country’s legislative agenda.

It generally does happen every year, but the length of the suspension — the longest since 1945 — and the timing have drawn widespread criticism.

Johnson’s allies — the ones who were not quitting — were quick to dismiss the concerns.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons, dismissed what he called the ‘‘candyfloss of outrage’’ over the temporary shuttering of the legislature, using the British term for cotton candy. ‘‘I don’t think there is any attempt to railroad,’’ he told the BBC on Thursday, insisting Johnson simply wanted to get on with his domestic agenda.

In the rest of the European Union, some onlookers questioned whether the challenges to democracy and the rule of law that have enveloped countries such as Hungary and Poland have spread to Britain’s far more ancient political system.

‘‘Boris Johnson is often compared to Donald Trump. He also isn’t far off from Machiavelli,’’ read one editorial in Le Figaro, a French newspaper.