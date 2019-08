Burgundy’s vineyards haven’t been this hot since the Black Death

French vintners haven’t lived through such a succession of hot weather and dry harvests since at least the time of the Black Death in the 14th century.

Weather extremes that could now be considered normal for anybody under the age of 30 are unprecedented in historical records going back to when Europe was recovering from the pandemic that eviscerated the population, according to a study in the European Geosciences Union journal Climate of the Past.

“Outstanding hot and dry years in the past were outliers, while they have become the norm since the transition to rapid warming in 1988,” said the authors. Hotter temperatures over the last three decades have resulted in Burgundy grapes being harvested on average 13 days earlier than they were over the last 664 years, they said.