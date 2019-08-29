Israel unveils details of Iranian-backed missile operation in Lebanon

Israel’s accusations followed a drone strike outside a Hezbollah media center in the southern suburbs of Beirut early Sunday, which Hezbollah attributed to Israel. Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s secretary general, vowed there would be a response to what he called ‘‘a new phase imposed by the enemy.’’

The Israeli army accused Iran and Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, of pushing forward with an operation to produce precision-guided missiles on Lebanese soil, a program that Israel said puts Lebanese civilians in danger.

JERUSALEM — Israel unveiled new details Thursday about Iran’s shadow operation in Lebanon, days after a string of attacks blamed on Israel against Iranian-allied targets in three countries escalated tensions across the Middle East.

Israel neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the Beirut drone strike, but Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, told reporters on Thursday that Iran’s missile operation in Lebanon has used sites in and around the capital.

Israel has seen Iran ‘‘enhance the pace,’’ Conricus said, saying that meant ‘‘faster in terms of buildings, facilities, locations, conversion-and-manufacturing facilities — and it means more people, operatives, involved in doing so. More locations.’’

He also said, however, that Hezbollah ‘‘does not yet have an industrial capacity’’ to manufacture the missiles in question on a mass scale.

‘‘What we’re doing is trying to shed light on the strategic picture and on the context of what’s going on,’’ he said, ‘‘to convey to the Iranians and perhaps most importantly, the Lebanese government, that it’s time for them to understand their responsibility and the fact that what they’re letting Hezbollah and Iran do on Lebanese soil is endangering Lebanese civilians.’’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a second round of contentious elections in mid-September, said in a news conference that Thursday’s revelations should ‘‘make clear that we will not stand idly by and let our enemies arm themselves with deadly weapons. Already this week, I told our enemies: Watch your actions. And today we say to them: ‘Dir balak — pay attention.’ ”

The recent strikes — confirmed or alleged — could also indicate that within Israeli intelligence circles, anxiety may have reached a tipping point over the extent of Hezbollah’s weapons capabilities, even if those remain limited.

Conricus said that the number of accurate missiles Hezbollah has now is not substantial.