Italy’s bitter political foes unite in bid to foil Salvini

ROME — Days after stepping down, Italy’s ex-premier accepted the role of premier-designate Thursday in a bid to cobble together a new coalition of longtime political foes with the aim of blocking a power grab by Matteo Salvini, the right-wing leader whose anti-migrant crackdowns and euroskeptic provocations have dominated Italian politics for more than a year.

But even if Giuseppe Conte, at the helm of a mostly squabbling populist coalition, succeeds in building a new majority between the grass-roots 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, political analysts warn it may not last.

‘‘Weak leadership and significant intra-party cleavages . . . will limit the shelf-life’’ of any coalition government between the two parties, which were enemies until just days ago, said Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo consultancy.