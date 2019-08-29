Italy’s bitter political foes unite in bid to foil Salvini
ROME — Days after stepping down, Italy’s ex-premier accepted the role of premier-designate Thursday in a bid to cobble together a new coalition of longtime political foes with the aim of blocking a power grab by Matteo Salvini, the right-wing leader whose anti-migrant crackdowns and euroskeptic provocations have dominated Italian politics for more than a year.
But even if Giuseppe Conte, at the helm of a mostly squabbling populist coalition, succeeds in building a new majority between the grass-roots 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, political analysts warn it may not last.
‘‘Weak leadership and significant intra-party cleavages . . . will limit the shelf-life’’ of any coalition government between the two parties, which were enemies until just days ago, said Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo consultancy.
Another government collapse would likely set the country back on course to new elections, which could play straight into the hands of Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League party.
Salvini’s popularity soared as he grabbed the spotlight with hard-line policies blocking Italian ports to humanitarian rescue ships carrying migrants.
He plunged Italy into crisis when he withdrew support for Conte earlier this month in a bid to force new elections that he was convinced the League would win.
