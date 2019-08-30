Hong Kong arrests activists before sensitive anniversary, and quashes weekend protest

Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, student leaders of the pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong five years ago that presaged the current protests, were arrested Friday morning, their political organization said. They were later released on bail. Andy Chan, who led the now-banned Hong Kong National Party, was taken into custody Thursday at the Hong Kong airport, he said on Facebook.

Three pro-democracy lawmakers — Cheng Chung-tai, Au Nok-hin, and Jeremy Tam — were arrested Friday, according to police, a legislative assistant, and Facebook posts from their offices.

HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong on Friday arrested prominent activists and pro-democracy lawmakers and also blocked plans for a march Saturday, a sensitive political anniversary, as authorities intensified their crackdown on an opposition movement that has shaken the semiautonomous Chinese city for months.

The arrests were the latest in a dramatic week of events in Hong Kong, where tensions were running high after three months of protests touched off by widespread anger over legislation, since suspended, that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

In addition to the arrests, Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, said the government was considering whether there were other measures the city could take to establish order, China sent in fresh troops to the territory, and authorities denied permission for what was widely expected to be a well-attended demonstration.

The march Saturday was scheduled to coincide with the fifth anniversary of a decision by the Chinese legislature to impose strict limits on elections in Hong Kong, a move that touched off what came to be known as the Umbrella Movement.

More than 900 arrests have been carried out since early June, but the detentions Thursday and Friday stood out. The arrest of prominent activists during sensitive periods is a common tactic by authorities in mainland China, but such an approach is unusual in Hong Kong, which has its own legal system and far greater protections for civil rights.

“This past week, we have seen scare tactics straight out of Beijing’s playbook: pro-democracy protest organizers attacked by thugs, prominent activists arrested after being snatched from their homes and streets, and a major rally planned for Saturday banned,” Man-kei Tam, director of Amnesty International Hong Kong, said in a written statement.

Police denied the series of arrests was planned to coincide with a major protest. “As soon as we have enough evidence, we would make arrests,” said John Tse, chief superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch. “There is no relationship between the timing of our arrests and public activities.”

The marches have been arguably the most effective way for residents of Hong Kong to draw attention to their anger. But plans to hold a large rally Saturday were blocked by authorities.