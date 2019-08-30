Tensions over Kashmir rise but India says it has no plans for war

India has come under increasing criticism for its decision in early August to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy and lock-down the area, arresting thousands, and cutting off phone and Internet service to millions of people.

“The present narrative of the India-Pakistan situation by Pakistan, including the possibility of a war, is intended to project an alarmist situation,” said Raveesh Kumar, an Indian government spokesman. “It is far removed from the reality on the ground.”

NEW DELHI — With tensions rising in the disputed Kashmir region, India’s government said Friday that it had no intention of going to war with Pakistan and that any talk of a looming conflict was simply “fearmongering.”

Pakistan also claims parts of Kashmir, a mountainous region between India and Pakistan that has been racked by unrest for decades. Many people are worried that India’s moves could further inflame the area, possibly even stoking a major conflict between the two archrivals, both of which have nuclear arms.

On Friday, Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, said in an op-ed in the New York Times that “if the world does nothing to stop the Indian assault on Kashmir and its people, there will be consequences for the whole world as two nuclear-armed states get ever closer to a direct military confrontation.”

Several times in the past, the two nations, which were set up essentially in opposition to each other at the end of British colonialism in South Asia, have gone to war over Kashmir. Tensions are rising again along the disputed border, and many nations, including the United States, have urged Pakistan and India’s leaders to negotiate.

But the bitterness is only spreading and turning more personal.

Khan has compared India’s leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nazi Germany, and in his op-ed Friday said the world should not appease India because of “trade and business advantages.” India’s economy is nearly nine times bigger than Pakistan’s, and many nations seem to keep that in mind, eager to do business here. Initially, the criticism of India’s move on Kashmir was light.

But as the heavy restrictions have dragged on, now for almost a month, more objections were raised, particularly over mass arrests. Indian forces have rounded up more than 2,000 people, including nearly all of Kashmir’s elected leadership, and are holding them in a network of prisons across India without any known charges.