Ukrainians and Russians working on a major prisoner exchange

MOSCOW — Ukrainian and Russian officials spent the day Friday hammering out the details of a highly anticipated prisoner exchange, officials in Kiev and Moscow reported, as each country continued to explore how the newly installed administration of the Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelensky, will reshape the hostility between the two neighbors.

Ukraine’s new chief prosecutor reported early in the morning that the large-scale exchange was underway, but Zelensky’s office said that report was premature and the Ukrainian security service said that there would be no swap on Friday.

More than 60 prisoners were reported to be involved, including 24 Ukrainian sailors who were detained when their ships were seized in 2018 in the Kerch Strait between Crimea and the Russian mainland.