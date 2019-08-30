Ukrainians and Russians working on a major prisoner exchange
MOSCOW — Ukrainian and Russian officials spent the day Friday hammering out the details of a highly anticipated prisoner exchange, officials in Kiev and Moscow reported, as each country continued to explore how the newly installed administration of the Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelensky, will reshape the hostility between the two neighbors.
Ukraine’s new chief prosecutor reported early in the morning that the large-scale exchange was underway, but Zelensky’s office said that report was premature and the Ukrainian security service said that there would be no swap on Friday.
More than 60 prisoners were reported to be involved, including 24 Ukrainian sailors who were detained when their ships were seized in 2018 in the Kerch Strait between Crimea and the Russian mainland.
Advertisement
Russian and Ukrainian news services reported that final negotiations were continuing, and that both sides expect the exchange to happen. They have been in talks over such a move all summer.
Zelensky’s office was critical of the preliminary reports that the exchange was underway.
Valentin Rybin, a lawyer for Russians held prisoner by Ukraine, said that they were preparing to leave but were still in detention and that Zelensky had yet to issue them pardons.
The most prominent prisoner expected to be released was the filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was arrested by the Russians in Crimea in 2014 and sentenced to a 20-year term on a charge of plotting terrorism. Last year he conducted a 145-day hunger strike, demanding the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia. He was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament and has been supported by prominent filmmakers .
Washington Post