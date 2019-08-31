Hong Kong protesters defy threats, while Beijing rules out concessions

Police pumped blue-dyed water into knots of protesters, starkly marking them to make it easier for officers to make arrests. And by nightfall, a makeshift barricade that protesters had erected across a road had been set on fire.

As government helicopters hovered above the city, riot police fired tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannons at protesters outside government offices and the Chinese military’s local headquarters. Some in the crowd threw firebombs at police barricades.

HONG KONG — Crowds of masked protesters in Hong Kong defied official warnings, set fires in the streets, and battled police Saturday in the most intense clashes since the pro-democracy demonstrations here began in June.

Tensions had been running high, partly because the protests marked the fifth anniversary of the day the Chinese government rejected proposals for fully democratic elections in favor of a more limited voting plan in this semiautonomous former British colony. That decision angered many in Hong Kong, and it set off months of large-scale protests in 2014 known as the Umbrella Movement.

The Hong Kong government said Saturday it would not reopen negotiations on proposals to increase democracy despite demands for a “one person, one vote” system to elect the city’s leader and legislature directly without interference from Beijing.

“Rashly embarking on political reform again will further polarize society, which is an irresponsible act,” the government said. “Any discussions on constitutional development have to be premised on the legal basis, and be conducted under a peaceful atmosphere with mutual trust in a pragmatic manner.”

Top Chinese officials, along with the Hong Kong officials who answer to them, have ruled out making concessions to the demonstrators and have pushed a campaign of stepped-up arrests, according to veteran members of the city’s political establishment. Beijing also does not want anything to mar its Oct. 1 celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The eruptions of fire and water Saturday were a further sign of deepening frustration and determination on both sides of Hong Kong’s worst political crisis since the territory returned to Chinese control in 1997.

Jess Chan, 23, a kindergarten teacher who was handing out jackets near the site where protesters were clashing with police in the pouring rain Saturday, said there was desperation in the air because of the coming Oct. 1 anniversary and the fact that many protesters were students who would soon return to class.

“This is the last war,” she said.

Authorities have signaled that no more defiance will be tolerated.

Hong Kong’s government released a statement early Sunday strongly condemning “the radical protesters” who it said had set fires, vandalized property, “hurled numerous petrol bombs” at official buildings, and “attacked police officers with corrosive liquid and bricks.”

Around midday Saturday, tens of thousands of black-clad protesters began gathering, peacefully at first, in central areas of the city despite the government’s decision to prohibit a demonstration. They marched toward government offices and the home of Carrie Lam, the territory’s besieged chief executive.

“You are in breach of the law,” read a black-and-yellow sign that a police officer held aloft at a playground area early on. “You may be prosecuted.”

By 3 p.m., throngs of marchers had snarled traffic on several major roads in the pouring rain, as riot police officers blocked streets in the central business district that led uphill toward Lam’s residence.

As dusk approached, much of the city’s downtown had been brought to a standstill, either by protesters or the makeshift barricades they had built.

And in a harborside park outside government offices and the city’s legislature, protesters began spraying graffiti on the water-filled barriers that police had erected outside the buildings, and launching firebombs.

Police responded with tear gas and the blue-dyed water, and phalanxes of officers then began clearing crowds across downtown, making arrests and in some cases shooting what appeared to be rubber bullets. Police later said “minimum force” had been used to disperse protesters after “repeated and futile warnings.”

Firetrucks eventually extinguished the giant blaze that had erupted atop the protest barricade. But, with tear gas heavy in the air and police sirens wailing, many protesters began moving to other districts on Hong Kong island and across the city’s harbor to the Kowloon Peninsula. Some of them smashed security cameras, set up new barricades, threw more firebombs and vandalized train stations.

Late Saturday, subway service was suspended across much of Hong Kong after disturbances at several stations. Local news videos showed officers from the police Special Tactical Squad charging a train at the Prince Edward station in Kowloon and using batons to hit several people who were crouching on the floor of a car. After the beating, the officers sprayed them with pepper spray and then left.

Hong Kong’s political crisis was set off by widespread anger over a bill that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial. The measure, which critics said could be used to target activists, has been suspended, but not withdrawn as protesters have demanded. Demonstrators’

demands have since expanded to include universal suffrage and an investigation of the police.

In recent days, China’s media have underlined the Communist Party’s warnings against the protesters by publicizing reports that units of China’s militia, the People’s Armed Police, have been on the move in Shenzhen, the mainland Chinese city next to Hong Kong, and training to suppress protests.

On Saturday, several Chinese media showed a 30-second video online that they said showed anti-riot police and People’s Armed Police troops on trucks and buses near Shenzhen’s frontier with Hong Kong.