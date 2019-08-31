Seeking the truth about atrocities in Gambia, live on YouTube

Gambia, a nation of 2 million people on the West African coast, is in the midst of a highly public truth and reconciliation commission established to investigate atrocities committed during the 22-year reign of Yahya Jammeh, a leader who created a culture of fear and misinformation so deep that many still take care to call him a gentleman.

SEREKUNDA, Gambia — The day Malick Jatta confessed to shooting one of Gambia’s best-known journalists, he wore the camouflage uniform of the armed forces and said the kill order came right from the former president. The testimony was streamed live, and tens of thousands watched.

Advertisement

Two years after Jammeh lost an election and fled, investigators are holding what some experts have hailed as the most accessible truth commission in history. Officials have been interviewing killers and victims, eliciting testimony into the deaths and disappearances of hundreds of people. Central to their effort is a live feed that sends testimony through YouTube, Facebook, television, and radio — directly into phones and homes around the country.

In Gambia, an overwhelmingly young and quickly urbanizing nation that now has one of the highest rates of mobile phone use in Africa, listeners stretch from the capital, Banjul, into the countryside and abroad to the diaspora. Many have been devastated by the testimony; others doubt its veracity.

But for all the excitement about the stream, some Gambians are questioning whether simply hearing the truth will be enough to deliver justice. It’s unclear if the commission will lead to trial or prison for perpetrators. Admitted killers are being released after their testimony. Jammeh is in exile, and no one knows if he will ever be prosecuted.

For Baba Hydara, the son of Deyda Hydara, the murdered journalist, the confessions have brought only hollow relief.

Advertisement

What he wants is to see his father’s killers before a judge.

The truth and reconciliation hearings began in January and are expected to last two years. Witnesses are testifying in English and local languages.

Some of the most searing testimony has come this summer. Jatta and other members of Jammeh’s hit squad, called “the junglers,” have told of the murder of Hydara, an influential editor who the regime code-named “Magic Pen.”

They’ve confessed to the killing of 56 West African migrants whom the government accused of being mercenaries. And they’ve admitted to taking part in the assassinations of two US citizens, Alhagie Ceesay and Ebou Jobe, who the junglers were told were plotting a coup.

Gambians voted Jammeh out in 2016, and after refusing to accept the results for weeks, he finally fled, only to reappear recently on Instagram, dancing the night away with a Congolese pop star and the president of Equatorial Guinea. The president of that nation has granted Jammeh refuge.

Since he left, Gambians have tried to put their country back together. Part of that process has been the truth commission, an 11-member body charged with examining the regime. It is not a trial, but rather an investigation. At the end, the commission will make recommendations as to who holds the greatest responsibility for atrocities, and the attorney general will decide whom to prosecute.