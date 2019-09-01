All 9 aboard med-evac plane die in Philippines crash

MANILA — All nine people on a small medical evacuation plane were killed Sunday when the aircraft crashed into a resort area south of the Philippine capital and exploded in flames, officials said.

The plane crashed into a resort compound in Laguna province near the foothills of Mount Makiling. Police and rescuers retrieved nine bodies from the wreckage, police said. Two people on the ground were injured and brought to a hospital.

Eric Apolonio, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority, said the plane was on a medical evacuation flight from southern Dipolog city in Zamboanga del Norte province and disappeared from radar for unknown reasons as it flew over Laguna, about 37 miles south of the capital.