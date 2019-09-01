Hezbollah fires missiles at Israeli border post

JERUSALEM — The Lebanese militia Hezbollah fired missiles at an Israeli military border post Sunday in what it called payback for an Israeli airstrike a week earlier that killed two Lebanese operatives in Syria and a drone strike that damaged Hezbollah infrastructure in the Beirut suburbs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel suffered no casualties — “not even a scratch.” And while Israel returned fire with attack helicopters and about 100 artillery shells, both sides appeared eager to let the hostilities subside.

The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed military force that dominates politics in Lebanon, comes as Israel is pushing back against what it sees as Iranian aggression in the Middle East.