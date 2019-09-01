Hezbollah fires missiles at Israeli border post
JERUSALEM — The Lebanese militia Hezbollah fired missiles at an Israeli military border post Sunday in what it called payback for an Israeli airstrike a week earlier that killed two Lebanese operatives in Syria and a drone strike that damaged Hezbollah infrastructure in the Beirut suburbs.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel suffered no casualties — “not even a scratch.” And while Israel returned fire with attack helicopters and about 100 artillery shells, both sides appeared eager to let the hostilities subside.
The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed military force that dominates politics in Lebanon, comes as Israel is pushing back against what it sees as Iranian aggression in the Middle East.
Israeli said Hezbollah fighters fired two or three anti-tank missiles after 4 p.m. at a post just outside the town of Avivim.
Hezbollah not only claimed responsibility, it named the unit that launched the attack after Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher, the two Lebanese fighters killed Aug. 24 in an Israeli airstrike. The Israelis said they were preparing to use an explosive-laden drone to attack.
The airstrike, near the Damascus airport, was followed hours later by an explosion set off by a drone near a Hezbollah office in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israeli officials said that blast destroyed machinery vital to what Israel contends is Hezbollah’s strategic effort to produce precision-guided missiles in Lebanon.
