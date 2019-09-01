Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
ROME — Pope Francis keeps to a schedule. Abroad, he is punctual. On Sundays, when he delivers the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, he begins uniformly at noon. But this Sunday, the pontiff was late.
When he poked his head out of a window of the apostolic palace, the building overlooking the square from which he gives his weekly address, he apologized for the tardiness and explained: ‘‘I had an unexpected event. I was stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes.’’ He cited a ‘‘drop in voltage.’’
‘‘Thank God the fire department came; I thank them so much,’’ the pope continued. ‘‘A round of applause for the firefighters!’’
Francis, 82, leaves Wednesday for a one-week trip to Africa that includes stops in Mozambique and Madagascar.
He also said Sunday that he plans to elevate 13 men to the rank of cardinal, including 10 who are under 80 years old, and thus eligible to vote in the conclave that will one day select his successor. Following the trend under Francis, some of the new cardinals represent countries from the periphery of the Catholic world, including Cuba and Indonesia. No Americans are in the group.
Washington Post