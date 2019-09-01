Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes

ROME — Pope Francis keeps to a schedule. Abroad, he is punctual. On Sundays, when he delivers the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, he begins uniformly at noon. But this Sunday, the pontiff was late.

When he poked his head out of a window of the apostolic palace, the building overlooking the square from which he gives his weekly address, he apologized for the tardiness and explained: ‘‘I had an unexpected event. I was stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes.’’ He cited a ‘‘drop in voltage.’’

‘‘Thank God the fire department came; I thank them so much,’’ the pope continued. ‘‘A round of applause for the firefighters!’’